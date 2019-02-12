Death Notice: Diana Rincon

Born: Dec. 8,1958 in Los Angeles, California
Death: Jan. 27, 2019 in Williams, Arizona
Celebration of Life: Family Harvest Church Sat., Feb. 16, 2019 at noon
