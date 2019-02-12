Community calendar: week of Feb. 13

14th annual Young Life Steak Dinner and Auction March 3

Young Life Williams will host its 14th annual Steak Dinner and Auction beginning at 4 p.m. March 3 at Lost Canyon, 1450 S. Perkinsville Road. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 9 and under and free for children under 3. Tickets may be purchased online at www.tinyurl.com/williamsauction and online bidding will be available. More information is available from Christina Thibault at (720) 938-3689 or younglifewilliams@gmail.com.

Grant workshop Feb. 13

The Greater Williams Community Fund is having a grant application workshop Feb. 13. The workshop will be held at St. Johns' Church at Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue from 5:15 - 6:30 p.m. RSVP by Feb. 11 at pshriver@azfoundation.org.

Valentine's bake sale

A Valentine's bake sale for Save Meant to Rescue will take place Feb. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old Trails True Value.

Northern Arizona Hospice seeks volunteers

Northern Arizona Hospice is looking for volunteers. Free volunteer training is available. Classes start Feb. 25. More information about volunteering and Northern Arizona Hospice is available at (928) 779-9795.

Bingo Feb. 19

St. Johns Episcopal-Lutheran Church will host Bingo Feb. 19 at Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Street in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m with the first game starting at 5:30. You must be 18 and older to enter the hall.

SAVE-MTR invites public to meeting

SAVE-Meant to Rescue dog organization invites the public to join its meeting the first Wednesday of every month at 5 p.m. at Walker Hall. Please come and help brainstorm to get the facility done.

Food preservation 101

An introduction to preserving food class will be held March 16 from noon-4p.m. at the Williams Senior Center. The class costs $20 and is inteded for those interested in learning to preserve food with an emphasis on canning in a water bath and pressure canners. Please call Beth to register at (928) 679-5762, space is limited.

Multi-level fitness class

Classes are held Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Forest Service Building, 800 S. 6th Street. More information is available from Georgeanna at (928) 310-6153.

Young Life

Young Life meets on Mondays at 7:30 p.m. at 604 Brookline Loop. The WYLDLIFE program for middle school students meets Fridays at 6 p.m. More information is available from Christina at (720) 938-3689 or Alli at (310) 480-2570.

Heating assistance available

The Williams Salvation Army is available for assistance with emergency heating needs. Anyone seeking help can stop at Hope for the World at 117 West Route 66 Suite 125 in Williams. on Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon.

Coconino County Community Services announces new hours

The Williams office will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays and will take applications for assistance by appointment only. Residents are encouraged to call (928) 679-7453 to schedule an appointment. Social Services provides utility and rental assistance as well as repair/replacement of appliances.

Folklorico dance classes

Folklorico dance classes are being offered to all ages. Everyone is welcome. The classes meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rodeo Barn. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637.

Kiwanis Coat Drive

The Kiwanis Club of Williams is running a coat drive this winter (Oct. 1 - May 1). Anyone with gently used coats is asked to bring them to the Rec Center drop-off box. The coats will be cleaned by Ogdens Cleaners East and then distributed here in town.