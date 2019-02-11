Vikings seniors honored at Jan. 25 games

Stephen Gary was one of five Viking basketball players honored at Senior Night Jan. 25 at Williams High School.

Photo by Wendy Howell.

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: February 11, 2019 10:18 a.m.

    • Williams High School honored senior basketball players Jan. 25. Players include Stephen Gary, Maddie Jensen, Amaryssa Orozco, Paola Belmontes and Mario Martinez.

