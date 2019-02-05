Youth Art month is coming to Williams

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — In honor of National Youth Art Month, The Gallery in Williams will again host an exhibition of art created by local young artists ages one through High School this March.

Young artists may submit original artwork in any medium for the exhibit. The show will be the whole month of March, with a reception hosted by Williams Alliance for the Arts March 9 from 5-7 p.m.

Young artists or their parents are invited to pick up an application at The Gallery in Williams (145 W. Route 66) or at their school. Applications are available at Williams High School, Williams Elementary Middle School and Heritage Elementary School. Home school students are also encouraged to participate and pick up an application. Artwork will be for sale if the artist wishes, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the young artist. Williams Alliance for the Arts is happy to sponsor this annual event and is grateful to The Gallery in Williams for providing exhibition space. More information is available from Kris Williams at (928) 351-7665.

Information provided by Williams Alliance for the Arts