Williams High School senior spotlight: FaithVillegas

Faith Villegas is a senior at Williams High School. She has been at the school for four years. Prior to Williams she lived in Holbrook. Her father works for the highway patrol.

Faith has not been involved with many activities at the high school since she's had difficulty getting transportation.

In her spare time she takes care of her chickens, draws, cooks and writes at home.

In the winter Faith worked at the Polar Express as a chef.

Her favorite class at the high school was art, although she did well in most of her classes. She said she liked her math classes although math isn’t her favorite subject.

Mrs. Montgomery and Mrs. Karlsberger have been very encouraging to her and motivated her through school.

She has been accepted to Northern Arizona University where she wants to study English and get her teaching certificate. She would also like to study creative writing.

If she went on a roadtrip she would like to take Aubrey Pope and Cisco Paredes.