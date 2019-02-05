Williams High School senior spotlight: Daeja Lomas

Daeja Lomas is a senior at Williams High School and has been in Williams her entire life. She said she is a fifth or sixth generation Williams student.

At the high school, Daeja has been involved with the band for all four years. She is a drummer and also plays piano.

She has enjoyed most of her classes at the high school. She has especially enjoyed writing in her classes.

She said she is grateful for all of the teachers that have helped her through the years, but said Mrs. Stearns has been very motivating to her.

“She is so hardworking,” she said. “She is my band mom.”

She has worked for two years as an elf on the Polar Express. She worked at the North Pole.

In her spare time she likes to make artwork, she especially likes to draw.

She has been accepted to Northern Arizona University and plans to attend this fall. She would like to major in English with a minor in art.

As for careers, she is uncertain although education is a possibility.

If she went on a roadtrip she would take her cat, Lindsay and possibly some other family members with her.