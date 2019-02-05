Williams 911: week of Feb. 6

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —
• Officers responded to suspicious persons on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took trespass report at Ragtime Ranch;
• Officers took juvenile issue report on Ninth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to death at Love’s Travel Stop, natural causes death, next of kin notified;
• Officers assisted Fire Department with gas smell on Wells Fargo;
• Officers arrested a male for fictitious plates on Route 66, cited and released;
• Officers responded to an alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Second Street;
• Officers conducted public assist on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Morse, transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;
• Officers took trespass report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers conduced welfare check on Route 66;
• Officers responded to smoke alarm at local hotel;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Subway, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took theft report on Homestead, most of property recovered;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s Travel Stop, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers investigated hit and run accident at Fourth Street and Route 66, suspect hit fence and pole on property and left scene, suspect identified and cited for hit and run;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers conducted civil stand by at local business;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, subject trespassed;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Safeway, intoxicated subject removed;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Office with suicidal barricaded subject on Route 66 and Sixth Street;
• Officers cited suspect for hit and run accident that occurred on Fourth Street and Route 66;
• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grant Avenue, nothing found in area;
• Officers responded to female screaming on Grant Avenue, nothing found in area;
• Officers received report of child abuse from Flagstaff Medical Center, turned over to investigations;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fulton Avenue;
• Officers assisted Coconino County Sheriff’s Avenue with aggravated assault domestic on Highway 64;
• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Edison Avenue;
• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;
• Officers dealt with transient on Safeway property;
• Officers responded to an alarm on Second Street;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to called in possible DUI driver on Route 66, car found on Route 66 unoccupied;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, female suspect was trespassed from location;
• Officers took private property accident on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Edison Avenue, nothing found in area.
Officers issued 7 citations and gave out 53 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
