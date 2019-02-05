Update: Winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday

Photo by Wendy Howell.
As of noon, Tuesday Feb. 5, a winter storm warning is in effect in northern Arizona for elevations above 6,000 feet until 8 a.m. Wednesday. This includes Williams, Flagstaff, Jacob Lake, Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of snow possible.
Wind gusts today could reach as high as 40 mph with daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of snow. Tonight heavy snowfall is expected with an additional 3 to 7 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach 37 mph. Temperatures expected fall to around 18 degrees.
Forecasted snow totals:
Doney Park 3 to 5 inches
Flagstaff 7 to 11 inches
Forest Lakes 10 to 16 inches
Fredonia 1 to 2 inches
Heber-Overgaard 3 to 5 inches
North Rim Grand Canyon 9 to 13 inches
Williams 7 to 11 inches
The National Weather Service advises people to avoid travelling if possible, but to bring food, water, flashlight and winter gear in case of an emergency.
On Wednesday, there is a chance of snow before 11 a.m. but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees. A west wind continues with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.
The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.