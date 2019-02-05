Update: Winter storm warning remains in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday

As of noon, Tuesday Feb. 5, a winter storm warning is in effect in northern Arizona for elevations above 6,000 feet until 8 a.m. Wednesday. This includes Williams, Flagstaff, Jacob Lake, Forest Lakes and Heber-Overgaard. Total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches of snow possible.

Wind gusts today could reach as high as 40 mph with daytime snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches of snow. Tonight heavy snowfall is expected with an additional 3 to 7 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach 37 mph. Temperatures expected fall to around 18 degrees.

Forecasted snow totals:

Doney Park 3 to 5 inches

Flagstaff 7 to 11 inches

Forest Lakes 10 to 16 inches

Fredonia 1 to 2 inches

Heber-Overgaard 3 to 5 inches

North Rim Grand Canyon 9 to 13 inches

Williams 7 to 11 inches

The National Weather Service advises people to avoid travelling if possible, but to bring food, water, flashlight and winter gear in case of an emergency.

On Wednesday, there is a chance of snow before 11 a.m. but the day will be mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees. A west wind continues with gusts as high as 22 mph. New snow accumulation is expected to be less than a half inch.

The latest road conditions can be found by calling 511.