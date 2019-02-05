Rep. O'Halleran visits Williams, tours sawmills and meets with city leaders

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Public Library has some interesting new additions to its shelves after Rep. Tom O'Halleran hand delivered a collection of books from the Library of Congress Feb. 1.

O'Halleran was in town meeting with Mayor John Moore and several city council members and stopped by the library on his visit.

While in Williams, O'Halleran toured the Arizona Railroad Museum collection, toured the Garland Prairie sawmills and met with city officials about floodplain issues.

According to O'Halleran's office manager Keith Brekhus, O'Halleran is planning to be in Williams once each month to be available for constituents. He hopes to help residents with any concerns with federal agencies such as social security, veterans affairs, IRS and immigrant services.

O'Halleran represents Arizona's 1st congressional district, which covers the northern, eastern and parts of southern Arizona including Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, Casa Grande, Globe and the Navajo, Hopi and Apache reservations.

O'Halleran will be in Williams the second Tuesday of each month from 1 to 4 p.m. at City Hall.

He can be reached at his Flagstaff office at (928) 286-5338.