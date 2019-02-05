Out of the past: Cruisers now and then

Jump to content
A 76 gas station, Swetak custom body shop and a hotel lined Third Street in Williams in 1950. (Massey collection/Williams Historic Photo Project)
A 76 gas station, Swetak custom body shop and a hotel line Third Street in Williams in 1950. It is the same location today to Cruiser's Restaurant and Brewcade.
The location today is the home to Cruiser's Restaurant and Brewcade, and the hotel is an apartment building. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2019 Williams-Grand Canyon News and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.