Out of the past: Cruisers now and then

A 76 gas station, Swetak custom body shop and a hotel lined Third Street in Williams in 1950. (Massey collection/Williams Historic Photo Project)

  • Originally Published: February 5, 2019 2 p.m.

    • A 76 gas station, Swetak custom body shop and a hotel line Third Street in Williams in 1950. It is the same location today to Cruiser's Restaurant and Brewcade.

    The location today is the home to Cruiser's Restaurant and Brewcade, and the hotel is an apartment building. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

