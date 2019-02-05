Cookie time: Local girl scout troops begin annual cookie sale

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Girl Scout Troop 2616 is at it again. Local girl scouts can be seen around Williams visiting with return customers and soliciting new ones as they sell Girl Scout cookies.

Last year the troop sold a total of $14,542 in Girl Scout cookies.

The sale of the cookies goes toward purchasing new uniforms and will go toward registration fees, activities and to help to pay for future camping trips.

Troop 2616 is the only Girl Scout Troop in Williams, which can be an advantage when it comes to cookie sales and local support.

“We really are the only Girl Scout troop in Williams and the community really supports the Girl Scouts. I can’t tell you how pleased we are with the amount of sales that we have,” said Karin Little in an interview at the end of cookie sales last year.

According to Little, sales for the troop were up this year. She attributes this to having more girls registered in the program. They had eight girls in 2017 and 12 girls this year.

Girl Scout Cookies are currently being sold at Safeway on Friday evenings and will be available at Old Trails on Friday Feb. 8 and 22 from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday Feb. 2 and March 2 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m..

About Girl Scouts of America

There are 1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults registered in the Girl Scouts. The organization’s goal is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.

Girl Scouts started more than 100 years ago, on March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia by Juliette Gordon.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming. Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws. And the cookie program’s benefits are many; a recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—while doing incredible things for themselves and their communities. The proceeds stay local, meaning that when consumers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a registered Girl Scout only, they’re giving back to their wider community.

Girl Scouts is celebrating a tasty new way to support young female entrepreneurs with a recently debuted Girl Scout Cookie joining the 2019 lineup: Caramel Chocolate Chip, featuring rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie. It joins the Toffee-tastic® cookie, introduced in 2015, a rich, buttery gluten-free cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits. Each gluten-free variety is offered in select Girl Scout council markets only for as long as supplies last