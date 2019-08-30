Williams Middle School Falcons football schedule

The Williams Middle School Falcons include Daniel Davalos, JP Echeverria, Andy Lerma, Cody Payne, Tyler Jensen, Mario Pedraza, Martin Aguilar, Johnny Bolen, Jose Martinez, Angel Belmontes, Joseph Captain, Imanol Ruiz, Dorien Owens, Quintin Ford, Ty Harris, Jack Dent, Jovanni Perez, Kanyon Sanders, Nicoli Cody, Ray Gonzalez, Trevor Hausman, Miguel Rocha, Adrian Centeno, Jacob Winchester and Logan Winchester. Coaches include Johnny Hatcher, Jeff Dent, Robert Harris and Brian Jensen.

2019 Schedule Aug. 31 away vs.Flagstaff Panthers 2pm Sept. 6 away vs Salome 2pm Sept. 13 at home vs. Bagdad 2pm Sept 20 at home vs. Joseph City 2pm Sept 26 at home vs. Mayer 5pm Oct. 4 away vs. Mayer at 5pm Oct. 12 at home vs. Flagstaff Rangers 2 pm Oct. 19 away vs. Wickenburg 2 pm