Williams Middle School Falcons football schedule

The Williams Middle School Falcons include Daniel Davalos, JP Echeverria, Andy Lerma, Cody Payne, Tyler Jensen, Mario Pedraza, Martin Aguilar, Johnny Bolen, Jose Martinez, Angel Belmontes, Joseph Captain, Imanol Ruiz, Dorien Owens, Quintin Ford, Ty Harris, Jack Dent, Jovanni Perez, Kanyon Sanders, Nicoli Cody, Ray Gonzalez, Trevor Hausman, Miguel Rocha, Adrian Centeno, Jacob Winchester and Logan Winchester. Coaches include Johnny Hatcher, Jeff Dent, Robert Harris and Brian Jensen.
2019 Schedule
Aug. 31 away vs.Flagstaff Panthers 2pm
Sept. 6 away vs Salome 2pm
Sept. 13 at home vs. Bagdad 2pm
Sept 20 at home vs. Joseph City 2pm
Sept 26 at home vs. Mayer 5pm
Oct. 4 away vs. Mayer at 5pm
Oct. 12 at home vs. Flagstaff Rangers 2 pm
Oct. 19 away vs. Wickenburg 2 pm
