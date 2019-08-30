Williams High School Vikings football schedule

The 2019 Williams Vikings include: Cody Clark, Kolby Payne, Alex Garrett, Jason Olsen, David Lozano, Danny Siegfried, Luis Lara-arredondo, Angel Ayala, Jonathan McMahon, Blake Smith, Kevin Nunez, Joesph Siegfried, Jesse Hernandez, Drew Logan, Mario Vazquez, Nick Gutierrez, Chance Pearson, Dorian Ayala, Cody Jensen, Caleb Clark, James Eischen, Juan Ayala, Sean Scott, Xavier Leonet, Kyle Perkins, Blade Portella, Joseph Saldana, Tyler Ortiz, Gabe Lowe, Bryton Cox, Jacob Elliott, Ceaser Santana, Xavier Shepherd, Preston Ford, Mason Harris, Tatiana Godinez and John Bryant. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell

  • Originally Published: August 30, 2019 4:16 p.m.

    2019 Williams Vikings football schedule

    Download .PDF

