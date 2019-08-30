Water conservation measures initiated at Grand Canyon after pipeline break

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – Grand Canyon National Park is initiating water conservation measures on the North and South Rims starting Aug. 30 due to a water pipeline break that occurred Aug. 29.

The break occurred on a section of the pipeline north of Phantom Ranch, along the North Kaibab trail. Until park staff repairs the break, the park will remain in conservation mode.

Crews have begun repair work to the pipeline and anticipate that it may take four or more days to repair the break.

Visitor facilities at both rims will remain open with water limitations for some services.

Water conservation measures in effect are:

• No car or bus washing

• No watering of lawns or plants

• Using low water cleaning techniques and reduction of toilet flushing

• Drinking water at restaurants will be provided by request and not automatically provided

• Reduction of shower times and turning water off while brushing teeth

Water services at the Manzanita day use area and Cottonwood Campground along the North Kaibab trail, and water stations on the delta and at Bright Angel Campground near Phantom Ranch will be unavailable.

Drinking water is available at the following locations: Mile and a Half, Three Mile, and Indian Garden on the Bright Angel Trail and Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail. Partial water services will be available at the Phantom Ranch Canteen.

Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water. More information about hiking the Canyon is available at nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips.htm.

The public can call (928) 638-7688 to listen to a recorded message with updates and additional information about current water restrictions at Grand Canyon.

Grand Canyon National Park has a large and complex water utility system that provides water to more than 6 million annual visitors in addition to the 2,500 residents that live in the park.

Information provided by NPS