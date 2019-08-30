Two men crushed under SUV in Winslow neighborhood

WINSLOW, AZ – On Aug. 29, around 10 a.m., Winslow law enforcement and medical units were dispatched to a Winslow residence for two men trapped under a large SUV.
Responding unites included Winslow Police Department, Winslow Fire Department and Action Medical. Upon arrival, first responders found a Chevrolet Suburban on top of two men who were trapped underneath the vehicle. Lifesaving measures were attempted, however, both men died on scene.
An investigation revealed the men had apparently been working under the SUV, with the rear end of the vehicle lifted by a hydraulic floor jack. No secondary jacks were present, nor were other safety precautions found to have been in place. The hydraulic jack appeared to have shifted on the dirt ground, causing the weight of the vehicle to collapse on top of the men, crushing them both.
The names of both men are being withheld at this time to ensure all next of kin have been properly notified.
Information provided by Winslow Police Department
