Bees, yellowjackets temporarily close North Rim entrance station

NORTH RIM, Ariz. – The North Rim entrance station is temporarily closed after a visit from yellowjackets and bees.

Visitors are asked to pass through the front entrance station and pay entry fees at the campground ranger station or at the self-pay station located at the North Rim visitor center parking lot.

Because of an unusually dry summer, yellowjackets and bees are thirsty and are looking for water anywhere they can, including the North Rim entrance station and restroom. Although these creatures are not intending to sting you, they still might during their search for water. NPS is asking visitors to please be careful and aware during their visit.

Information provided by NPS