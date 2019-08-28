Kaibab National Forest campground programs for Labor Day weekend

Kaibab Lake Campground

Friday, Aug. 30, 7:30 p.m. - “History of Northern Arizona Railroads” Join Eric Hadder, President of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and Chief Mechanical Officer at Grand Canyon Railway, for a talk about how railroads helped to develop the communities of Northern Arizona and establish its significance along a major US transportation corridor.

Saturday, Aug. 31, 7 p.m. – “Forest Communities of the Kaibab National Forest” Learn about the ecology of forest communities on the Kaibab, and how these ecological principles shape the forests of this part of the Colorado Plateau with retired Kaibab National Forest Silviculturist/Forester John Holmes.

Dogtown Lake Campground

Saturday, Aug. 31, 10 a.m. – Noon “Discovery Tables” Visit our tables and learn about Arizona Big Game animals, wild canines, insects, tree measurement and tree rings.

Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m. – Movie Night! “An Original DUCKumentary” Enjoy this hour-long Nature documentary about the amazing world of ducks. Fall in love with a pair of Wood ducks as they raise a brood of ducklings amongst their fellow waterfowl friends. Popcorn provided.

White Horse Lake Campground

Saturday, Aug. 31, 6:30 p.m. – “Call of the Wild” Explore the world of wolves, coyotes, and foxes. All ages welcome!

Programs meet in the campground amphitheaters and are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information is available at (928) 637-5312, or visit our website and Facebook page at www.publiclands.org.

For information on Kaibab National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook & Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.