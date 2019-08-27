Williams Fire exercise hose and fire stream skills during training

Williams Volunteer Fire Department training takes place every second Wednesday of the month. (Photo/Williams Volunteer Fire Department)

  • Originally Published: August 27, 2019 10:06 a.m.

    • Williams volunteer firefighters put their hose and fire stream management skills to the test during a friendly barrel squirt competition Aug. 21.

    Engine operators used drafting techniques to deliver water while firefighters deployed water to move the barrel to the opposite side of the training field.

    Williams Fire deploys drafting techniques from two engines during training. (Photo/Williams Volunteer Fire Department)

    Assistant Fire Chief Don Mackay mans the nozzle during a teamwork exercise with firefighters Loretta Yerian and Kevin Perkins Aug. 21. (Photo/Williams Volunteer Fire Department)

