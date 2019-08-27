Williams Fire exercise hose and fire stream skills during training

Williams volunteer firefighters put their hose and fire stream management skills to the test during a friendly barrel squirt competition Aug. 21.
Engine operators used drafting techniques to deliver water while firefighters deployed water to move the barrel to the opposite side of the training field.
