Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from August 21-26 —
• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;
• Officers responded to suspicious person on Garland Prairie Road;
• Officers responded to disturbance on First Street and Route 66, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Fourth Street and Route 66, male and female arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage;
• Officers took delayed report of theft from vehicle on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers responded to panhandlers that refused to leave at Safeway, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers responded to loose horse at city stalls, officer put horse back into stall;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Kaibab Lake, disagreement with camp host;
• Officers responded to parking issue on Railroad Avenue;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;
• Officers investigated suicide at saw mill on Garland Prairie Road;
• Officers and ACO responded to dog left in vehicle on Third Street;
• Officers responded to juveniles playing on railroad tracks on Garland Prairie Road;
• Officers responded to male breaking into cars on Third Street, subject arrested for felony warrant, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia;
• Officers removed transient from Cataract Lake bathrooms;
• Officers arrested a male for shoplifting from Family Dollar;
• Officers responded to subject drinking in public on Second Street and Route 66, subject cited for public consumption;
• Officers took harassment report on Route 66;
• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers took in found property on Route 66, returned to owner;
• Officers responded to transient on Cataract Road in hotel parking lots, subject moved along;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;
• Officers took report of possible court order violation on Sixth Street;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, subject gone upon arrival;
• Officers and Williams Volunteer Fire Department responded to spilled diesel fuel near Monument Park;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Grant and Ninth Street, verbal only parties separated;
• Officers responded to reckless driver on Rodeo Road;
• Officers responded to male possibly on drugs on Morse, officers contacted transient with mental issues, he was removed from area;
• Officers responded to theft of UPS packages from door step on Sherman, owner found them delivered to wrong address;
• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, intoxicated male taken home;
• Officers conducted welfare check on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers responded to suicidal subject on Pine Street, subject taken to Flagstaff Medical Center by Lifeline.
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street and Route 66;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;
• Officers took private property accident at local hotel;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at Ramada Inn;
• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street;
• Officers and ACO responded to dog bite on Edison Avenue;
• Officers took report of non-injury accident on Garland Prairie, deer vs. vehicle;
• Officers assisted at high school football game;
• Officers responded to barking dog on Fifth Street;
• Officers responded to woman screaming on Franklin Avenue, officers found nothing in the area;
• Officers took report of vehicle egged on Homestead Avenue;
• Officers and Williams Volunteer Fire Department responded to fire alarm at Loves Travel Stop;
• Officers responded to possible transient camp near Santa Fe Dam, officers searched area and found old camp only;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Fifth Street;
• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sherman Avenue;
• Officers responded to disturbance at Loves Travel Stop, two drivers couldn’t get along and were separated.
• Officers towed vehicle on Second Street and Hancock that had expired registration, parked wrong way and parked in no parking zone;
• Officers took report of a fraud schemes that occurred at Safeway;
• Officers removed subjects camping in city on Frank Way;
• Officers arrested a male for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Route 66;
• Officers assisted Glendale Police Department with looking for missing person who’s phone pinged in the city, not found;
• Officers assisted Lifeline at local RV park;
• Officers assisted citizen who locked keys in car;
• Officers took information report of theft of tools on Sheridan, victim didn’t want to report and
Officers issued 6 citations and gave out 56 warnings.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
