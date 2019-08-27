Some deer, bear hunts to be affected by Prescott National Forest wildfire closure

PRESCOTT — The Sheridan Fire, burning 23 miles northwest of Prescott in the Prescott National Forest, is forcing the closure of an area within the forest’s Chino Valley Ranger District.

The closure will affect hunters who are planning to hunt deer and bear in parts of Game Management Unit 17B. The archery-only nonpermit-tag season for deer and general season for bear in that unit begins Aug. 23.

The closure near Camp Wood Road is for the protection of the public and to allow U.S. Forest Service personnel to effectively manage the lightning-caused wildfire, which has burned almost 3,500 acres. Areas outside of the closures will remain open to hunting.

A map of the closure area, along with the full Public Safety Closure Order, is available on the Prescott National Forest website.

More information is available at (928) 777-2200.

