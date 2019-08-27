Out of the past: 1950s Williams Labor Day parade

Myrtle Smart, Aileen Klass, Fred Udine and Norman Campbell ride in the 1950s Williams Labor Day Parade. (Photo/Williams Historic Photo Project, Brad Massey family collection)

  • Originally Published: August 27, 2019 10:26 a.m.

