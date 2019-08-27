Guest Column: 20th annual Upbeat Retreat for female cancer survivors takes place Sept. 20-22

The 20th annual Upbeat Retreat is dedicated to women cancer survivors. This mid-day Friday to mid-day Sunday event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the beautiful Arizona Mountain Inn, 4200 Lake Mary Road, in Flagstaff. You can come for the weekend or just a day, sleep in cabins or go home at night to your own bed.
Whether you choose to relax with friends or participate in the many activities, the weekend has been planned for your enjoyment. Meals are included.
This event is sponsored by the Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare and Arizona Oncology, but is planned by your fellow women cancer survivors. Let us know of any suggestions for the weekend or join our volunteers.
Come play and learn with other survivors as you’re inspired to survive and thrive post cancer diagnosis!
Cost is $75 for the weekend retreat; or $40 for the day sessions. Scholarships are available; please call the Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare at (928) 773-2261 for more information.
Sophia Papa,
Northern Arizona Healthcare
More like this story
- Guest column: Take advantage of Well Woman's Day
- Community information: National Cancer Survivors’ Day event June 9
- Guest column: Show your family you love them - get a health screening
- Free mammograms Oct. 23 at North Country HealthCare in Flagstaff
- North Country HealthCare celebrates National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Ash Fork
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.