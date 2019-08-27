Community calendar: week of August 28

Yellow House Sale Aug. 31

The Historic Yellow House in downtown Williams will host its popular Garden Sale & Home Tour event Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 120 S. 6th Street. The event is free and open to the public. Vendors will include art, gifts, jewelry, candles, canned and pickled goodies, antiques, photography, wood objects, home baked bread, environmentally friendly cleaning products, glass garden decor, cookies, lemon bars and more.

Mountain Man Run Sept. 2

The annual Mountain Man Run takes place Sept. 2 in Williams. Event organizers are still seeking sponsors, volunteers and runners for the race. More information is available by emailing pwilliamswear@gmail.com.

Grand Canyon Railway to host blood drive Sept. 4

The Grand Canyon Railway will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 in the hotel's Grand Canyon Room. Community members are encouraged to donate. For more information or to sign up is available from Danielle at (928) 213-3186 or DSanders@xanterra.com.

Pickleball changes

Pickleball continues Monday and Wednesday 6-9 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. - noon at the Rodeo Barn. On Sunday, Pickelball is held 1-3 p.m. at the city tennis courts. More information is available from Kerry-Lynn (602) 818-6559.

Revival Celebration Sept. 13-15

Williams churches will host an annual Revival Celebration from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13-15 at the Rodeo Barn. Local pastors will speak and a combined choir will perform, including a puppet choir for young visitors. There will be singspiration and testimonies Sept. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. More information is available by calling (928) 853-0395 or (602) 376-9174.

Kids crafting class Sept. 21 at Old Trails

Williams Alliance for the Arts will host its months kid's crafting class from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Old Trails True Value. Children aged 4-12 are welcome. To reserve a seat, contact Old Trails at (928) 635-2591. The classes are free and open to the community.

St. Johns indoor yard sale Sept. 6-7

The annual indoor yard sale takes place Sept. 6-7 at St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue. Sept. 6 hours are noon to 6 p.m. and Sept. 7 hours are 8 a.m. to noon. There will be a wide variety of household items, clothing and rummage items. Donations for the sale are also being accepted at the church.

Save MTR yard sale Sept. 14

Save M.T.R. organizers will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at 850 W. Grant Avenue. All proceeds will go toward the Save MTR building fund. To donate items, contact Robynn at (928) 635-4726. No large furniture items or appliances can be accepted.

Need a fishing license?

Juniper Creek Outdoors, Mountain Man Merchantile and Saya 66 Gas station can issue AZGFD fishing and hunting licenses. Juniper Creek is located at 419 N Grand Canyon Blvd. Their number is (928) 635-4401. Mountain Man Mercantile is located at 400 West Route 66. Their number is (602) 402-7936. Saya’s Route 66 Gas Station, 102 South First Street, their phone number is (928) 635-1072. The preferred method of obtaining a fishing license is to go online at www.azgfd.comlicense.

Williams class of 1969 high school reunion Sept. 6-8

The Williams High School (WHS) class of 1969 will host the annual all school reunion September 6-8. Everyone is invited to attend.

On Sept. 6, there will be a meet and greet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House in Williams. On Sept. 7, there will be a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. at Miss Kitty’s Steak House. On Sept. 8, individual class activities will take place.More information is available from Billie Jene Watt at billiewatt1@gmail.com or (480) 510-8464. Attendees should RSVP by Aug. 28.

Turkey Shoot Sept. 14

Parks Area Connection and the Williams Sportsmens Club will host their annual turkey shoot beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at the Williams Sportsmens Club Range. Cost is $5 per match or $20 for five matches. Proceeds benefit a fund that provides assistance to persons within the greater Parks area affected by personal or community disasters.

More information is available from George Chambers at (254) 652-9688 or Babs Felix at (520) 909-7251.

Folklorico dance

Folklorico Dance instruction takes place at the Williams Rodeo Barn- Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. All ages are welcome. More information is available from Armando at (928) 380-4637

Williams Gardeners' Market open Saturdays

The Williams Gardeners' Market will have fresh produce for sale Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. at 403 E. Fulton St. You bring bags and change and we'll bring the produce. Local growers welcome. More information is available by calling (928) 635-2595.

Bingo at St. Johns

St. John's Episcopal-Lutheran Church hosts bingo every first and third Tuesday of the month in Walker Hall, 202 W. Grant Avenue in Williams. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the first games starting at 5:30 p.m. You must be 18 years or older to purchase games to play.



Public safety/emergency alert sign ups

Residents and business owners are encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts from Williams Police Department and Coconino County.

To sign up for Williams Nixle alerts, text 888777 and include the zip code 86046. To sign up for Coconino County CodeRed alerts, go to coconino.az.gov/ready.

The alerts are sent out by text, telephone and/or email to notify people of emergency situations such as missing children, police incidents, wildfires, tornadoes, severe weather, evacuations and other catastrophic situations.