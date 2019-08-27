Bellemont public hearing Aug. 28 to guide land use and development

A public hearing for the draft of an updated Bellemont Area Plan is scheduled with the Coconino County Planning and Zoning Commission Aug. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Flagstaff. The public is invited to attend.

The Board of Supervisors hearing takes place Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

The Bellemont Area Plan is a land use planning document that will guide land use and development in Bellemont for the next 20 years. Over the past 24 months, a committee of Bellemont residents, property owners and business owners have worked to develop the draft plan. The public hearings will be an opportunity for the community to hear the details of the updated plan containing the vision for Bellemont’s future. People can learn about how the updated plan addresses goals and policies for land use, transportation, community services and other issues identified during the process. The public hearings provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the draft plan and its contents.

The Planning and Zoning Commission held its first hearing June 26 and continued the item to Aug. 28. The Board of Supervisors hearing will be scheduled after the Commission makes a recommendation. Hearings are held at the Board of Supervisors meeting room at 219 E. Cherry Avenue in Flagstaff.

More information and to view the draft plan, visit the Planning and Zoning webpage at http://www.coconino.az.gov/1948/Long-Range-Planning.