Kaibab National Forest campground programs: Aug. 23-24

Kaibab National Forest Campground Programs
Kaibab Lake Campground
Friday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. – Movie Night: “An Original DUCKumentary” Enjoy this hour-long Nature documentary about the amazing world of ducks! Each bird is unique, full of surprises, and will leave you eager to learn more. In the end, fall in love with a pair of Wood ducks as they raise a brood of ducklings amongst their fellow feathered waterfowl friends.
Saturday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m. – “Trees of the Kaibab” Discover the surprising diversity of tree species and wildlife habitats on the Kaibab National Forest with silviculturist/forester John Holmes.
Dogtown Lake Campground
Saturday, Aug. 24, 6:30 p.m. – “Trees of the Kaibab” Discover the surprising diversity of tree species and wildlife habitats on the Kaibab National Forest with silviculturist/forester John Holmes.
White Horse Lake Campground
Saturday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. – “The Beauty and Art of Wood Carving” Join campground host Ben Chavez as he shares his craft and passion for wood carving of birds and waterfowl. Later this evening, join us for…
Saturday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m. – “An Original DUCKumentary” Continue being amazed by the world of ducks in this Nature film about the lives of ducks. Fall in love with a pair of Wood ducks as they raise a brood of ducklings amongst their fellow feathered waterfowl friends.
Programs meet in the campground amphitheaters and are presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest.
More information is available at (928) 637-5312, at www.publiclands.org. For information on Kaibab National Forest, visit their website at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook and Twitter feeds at @KaibabNF.
