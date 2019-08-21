Officer Tad Wygal steps in as new school resource officer

Students at Williams Unified School District will see a familiar face this year as Tad Wygal steps in as the school resource officer.
Wygal not only is an officer with the Williams Police Department, but also has coached youth sports throughout his career. This year he is a Williams High School football coach.
