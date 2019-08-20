Yellow house sale returns to Williams Aug. 31

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Historic Yellow House in downtown Williams will host its popular Garden Sale & Home Tour event Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 120 S. 6th Street.

The home, built in 1893 is listed on The National Register of Historic Places and features beautiful stone walls, historic objects d’ art and charming flower gardens.

Vendors will include art, gifts, jewelry, candles, canned and pickled goodies, antiques, photography, wood objects, home baked bread, environmentally friendly cleaning products, glass garden decor, cookies, lemon bars and much more.

Garden home tours are available throughout the day and cost $5 per person. All proceeds from the tours will benefit the Williams Alliance for the Arts. Cinnamon rolls will be available for a donation with proceeds benefitting the Northern Arizona Animal Search and Rescue.

Live music will be played throughout the day.