Williams Fire douses grill fire at Route 66 restaurant

Williams Volunteer Fire responded to a large grill fire at a restaurant on Route 66 Aug. 19.

Firefighters received a call for an out of control grill fire at Cruiser's Route 66 Cafe around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found large flames coming from the enclosed outside grill. Within 10-15 minutes firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

There were no reported injuries or damage to the facility.

The cause of the fire is most likely from grease, but has not been confirmed.