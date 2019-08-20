Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from August 13-19 —

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Morse Avenue;

• Officers responded to intoxicated male refusing to leave bar on Third Street and Route 66 after being refused service, subject left area after officers arrived;

• Officers arrested a male for criminal speed on Route 66, cited and released;

• Officers responded to abandon vehicle and boat at Kaibab Lake, owner contacted and removed;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Echo Canyon, subject cited and released;

• Officers worked special detail in school zone, three citations issued and seven warnings given out;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local restaurant, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to possible DUI driver at Buckskinner Lake;

• Officers responded to issue at local hotel, civil matter;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grant Avenue, female arrested for domestic assault;

• Officers took in found property on Route 66;

• Officers responded to possible theft on Airport Road, civil matter;

• Officers took theft from RV on Route 66;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Second Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to juveniles playing with electric box at football field, juvenile warned;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Eighth Street and Route 66, subject hit light pole;

• Officers took juvenile issue report, sent to SRO;

• Officers and Williams Volunteer Fire Department responded to aggressive bee hive on Franklin Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Route 66, verbal domestic parties separated;

• Officers took criminal damage at local hotel to vehicle;

• Officers responded to barking dog on Sixth Street;

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Grand Canyon Boulevard after he was observed hitting construction signs;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to fire alarm at local hotel, turned over to Williams Volunteer Fire Department;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Sherman Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to parking issue at Safeway;

• Officers took harassment report Third Street and Grant Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Bearizona Wildlife Park;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66;

• Officers responded to intoxicated female who refused to leave business, subject trespassed;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on First Street;

• Officers took threats report on First Street;

• Officers took private property accident at Family Dollar, suspect cited for hit and run;

• Officers responded to suspicious person at Santa Fe Dam, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Cataract Lake Road;

• Officers responded to subjects laying on pavement taking pictures of Route 66 sign, subjects removed;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Grand Canyon and Edison Avenue;

• Officers investigated non injury accident vehicle vs. deer on Rodeo Road and Route 66;

• Officers responded to three males looking in cars at Love’s Travel Stop, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Route 66;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers dealt with mental health situation at Safeway parking lot;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Piping Rock;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Third Street, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to unresponsive male at local hotel, CPR performed by officers but subject died of natural causes, turned over to mortuary;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Pizza Hut, subjects gone upon arrival;

• Officers responded to subject who hung himself on Oak, CPR performed by officers, Lifeline transported to Flagstaff Medical Center;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Route 66;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;

• Officers conducted civil stand by child custody issue on Route 66;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Route 66, civil matter;

• Officers responded to illegal dumping at local business on Route 66, officers found evidence and contacted suspect who admitted to dumping and was cited for illegal dumping;

• Officers tagged a abandon vehicle on Fulton Avenue for removal;

• Officers took criminal damage report at Safeway parking lot;

• Officers took report of possible subject pointing gun at golfers trying to retrieve their ball from a yard;

• Officers responded to sighting of a bear at Rodeo and Route 66;

• Officers assisted Williams Volunteer Fire Department with barbeque that was burning on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Mountain Man Trail;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up at Bearizona Wildlife Park;

• Officers took in found property at city bathrooms on Route 66, returned to owner and

Officers issued 18 citations and gave out 94 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.