Teen drowns on high school trip to Lake Powell

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy drowned during a visit to Lake Powell with a group from his high school.
The National Park Service says the Page High School student drowned Aug. 16 at Swim Beach on the western edge of the lake that spans the Arizona-Utah border.
The teen's name was not released.
The Kane County Sheriff's Office in Utah is investigating. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy in Salt Lake City.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.