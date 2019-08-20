Stolen vehicle recovered, deceased man found in Oak Creek Canyon Aug. 17

Flagstaff, AZ – On August 17, deputies responded to the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks of Hwy 89A near milepost 389 for a report of a recovered stolen vehicle. That same day detectives responded to a deceased elderly male near the area the vehicle was located. Detectives are working to identify the deceased male.

At this point in the investigations, it is unknown if the two are connected. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that may assist in the investigations.



The vehicle is described as a 2006 Silver Hyundai Sonata passenger car with an Arizona State flag front license plate. A photograph of the actual vehicle is attached to this release.



The Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone who traveled Hwy 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff Friday night through Saturday morning to please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (928)226-5087.



Due to the ongoing investigations, no further details are available at this time.

