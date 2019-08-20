Obituary: Angelita "Angie" Martinez

Angelita "Angie" Martinez was born in Williams, Arizona Oct. 3, 1930. She passed away Aug. 5, 2019.
She was preceeded in death by her husband Fred Martinez, son Carlos Martinez and grandsons Eric and Ryan Martinez.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald J. Martinez (Fide, RJ, Auna) and Fred Martinez (Kathy, Courtney, Alex), and daughter-in-law Joni Martinez (Anthony, Nick). She had numerous nieces, nephews and grandbabies.
She will always be remembered for her cooking abilities, having owned a Mexican restaurant with her husband Fred for 20 years. She was a kind and friendly person who would help anyone who asked her. She was put to rest Aug. 8, 2019.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.