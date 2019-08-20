Obituary: Angelita "Angie" Martinez

Angelita "Angie" Martinez was born in Williams, Arizona Oct. 3, 1930. She passed away Aug. 5, 2019.

She was preceeded in death by her husband Fred Martinez, son Carlos Martinez and grandsons Eric and Ryan Martinez.

She is survived by her sons, Ronald J. Martinez (Fide, RJ, Auna) and Fred Martinez (Kathy, Courtney, Alex), and daughter-in-law Joni Martinez (Anthony, Nick). She had numerous nieces, nephews and grandbabies.

She will always be remembered for her cooking abilities, having owned a Mexican restaurant with her husband Fred for 20 years. She was a kind and friendly person who would help anyone who asked her. She was put to rest Aug. 8, 2019.