Letter: Work continues on Old Yellow School

You may have noticed the new green roof that has been completed on the school. We have also completed the electrical work that allows individually metered utilities for the 16 new units.

And the units themselves are taking shape with the dry wall in process. The two bedroom units run between 850 and 950 square feet; have a spacious feel and include lots of light from the tall original windows. These two bedroom units will be furnished and we anticipate renting them for $950 and up. Work is continuing on the commercial space, too and a model office should be available for viewing late this year.

We want to thank all from the city of Williams for their responsiveness to this project. Their support has been excellent! And another thank you to members of the community who care about this cool building and have stopped by to see what we are up to at the "Old School."

Bruce R. Bennett Dupont,

Owner