I-40 to close overnight for work at Bellemont Aug. 20 and 22

BELLEMONT, Ariz. — Drivers can expect detours at the Bellemont interchange this week as construction crews replace steel girders.



The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) stated it will need to close the interstate under the overpass overnight on Aug. 20 and Aug. 22 for construction.

On Aug. 20, I-40 eastbound will close at the Bellemont Exit from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. On Aug. 22, I-40 westbound will close at Bellemont from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Transwestern Road passing over I-40 will also be closed during these times.

I-40 traffic will exit at Bellemont and use the off and on ramps to move through the area while the interstate is closed.

Drivers who ordinarily would use the Bellemont/Transwestern Road interchange can use the I-40 interchanges at Parks and A-1 Mountain Boulevard.

The project, which began earlier this summer, will improve the bridge deck and pavement and widen on and off ramps.

More information is available at azdot.gov/projects and by clicking on the North Central District.

Information provided by ADOT