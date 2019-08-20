Boulin fire edges closer to final planning stages; 3,780 acres burned

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Fire activity on the Boulin Fire continues to be driven by the lack of monsoonal moisture and consistent warm dry conditions. Kaibab National Forest is managing the Boulin Fire on the Williams Ranger District.

"It is not easy to predict what the weather will do for 14 consecutive days, but we have been fortunate and used this to our advantage successfully meeting our objectives identified in the 4,200 acre planning area." said Nick Behrends, Incident Commander on the Boulin Fire.

Additional growth can be expected following the pattern of recent days as this incident moves toward final containment.

The Boulin Fire experienced its largest day of growth Aug. 19 with just under 600 acres of fire spread bringing the total burned area to 3,420 acres. Managers are expecting the fire to reach its full potential for growth set at 4,200 acres by then end of this week.

Visitors driving through the area are reminded to use caution, stay alert, and watch for personnel and apparatus on roadways when passing through the fire vicinity.

The Boulin Fire, discovered on August 5, was caused by lightning and has grown to approximately 3,420 acres. It is located near the junction of forest roads 141 and 713 approximately 9 miles north of Interstate 40 at the northwest corner of Spring Valley. It is currently 30 percent contained.

Managers will use multiple strategies that will ultimately contain this fire within a defined planning area. Fire will be allowed to move toward designated roads that serve as safe and effective control features. Fire activity may fluctuate periodically as daily weather conditions influence fire behavior and spread.

Operations have been successful in meeting multiple objectives and all containment lines are holding with no control problems occurring.

Fire behavior continues to burn with a low to moderate intensity backing through grasses and ponderosa pine litter consuming dead and down fuels. Crews periodically ignite the edges of the containment lines to stay aligned with the fires natural progression.

Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 64, Highway 180, and many communities including Williams, Pittman Valley, Garland Prairie, Spring Valley, Parks, Red Lake, Junipine Estates, Pumpkin Center, Bellemont, Fort Valley, and Flagstaff. The Forest Service said relief from smoke impacts will be forthcoming as this incident nears completion.

Additional information about the Boulin Fire, and the Kaibab National Forest can be obtained through inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6511/

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.