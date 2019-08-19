Suspect located in Ash Fork attempted murder case

Attempted murder suspect Charles Gregory Jones, 47, of Ash Fork was arrested earlier Aug. 17 in a remote area off Crookton Road and I-40, west of Ash Fork.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said aerial surveillance and ground searches were instrumental in locating the partially hidden vehicle of the suspect and eventually the suspect. Jones was taken into custody without incident, he was armed with a handgun and knife.

Jones was being sought after he allegedly stabbed his 69-year-old mother at her home in Ash Fork on Aug. 15.

The victim was airlifted to Flagstaff Medical Center with extensive, but non-life threatening injuries.