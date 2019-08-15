Boulin Fire northeast of Williams at 1,155 acres

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Kaibab National Forest continues to manage the Boulin Fire, a lightning caused fire 9 miles north of Interstate 40 off of Spring Valley Road near the Beale Wagon Trail.

Slightly warmer temperatures August 14 propelled the Boulin Fire on the Williams Ranger District to grow an additional 400 acres bringing the total size to 1,155. Growth can be expected as weather conditions remain warm and dry.

Discovered August 6, the fire is located near the junction of forest roads 141 and 713 and being managed for resource benefit.

Managers plan to use multiple strategies that will ultimately contain the fire within a defined planning area of approximately 4,200 acres. Fire will be allowed to move towards designated roads that serve as safe and effective control features. Fire activity may fluctuate periodically as daily weather conditions influence fire behavior and spread.

Operations have been successful in meeting multiple objectives and all containment lines are holding with no control problems occurring.

Fire behavior continues to burn with a low to moderate intensity backing through grasses and ponderosa pine litter consuming dead and down fuels. Crews periodically ignite the edges of the containment lines to stay aligned with the fires natural progression. There have been no holding problems as the fire advances within the planning area.

Management ignitions occurred August 13 that will include a helicopter for aerial ignition of steeper terrain, while ground crews secure control lines near private residences.

Resources on the fire include a Type 2 hand crew, a fuels crew, two Type 6 engines, two Type 3 engines, a patrol unit, a dozer and eight miscellaneous overhead. Total personnel assigned is 50.

Forest personnel have been monitoring smoke impacts for this incident due to the proximity of this fire adjacent to developed residential areas north of Parks and Williams. Fire officials recognize the inconvenience smoke can cause to the community and use strategies to minimize the volume and duration whenever possible.

The goal is to shorten the overall length of time that smoke will be produced by managing fire in a controlled situation as opposed to an uncontrolled wildfire event that can have longer lasting impacts. Cooler night time air will continue to push smoke down settling into low lying drainages in the evening but will lift rapidly in the early morning hours as surfaces warm.

Additional information about the Boulin Fire and the Kaibab National Forest can be obtained through InciWeb inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6511/ or by calling (928) 635-8311.