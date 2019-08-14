Kaibab National Forest campground programs Aug. 16-17

Kaibab Lake Campground

Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. – “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Discover the geologic forces that created the landscape of the Kaibab. Have fun making and recording an earthquake!

Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. – “Being a Tree Doctor” Learn about various damage and diseases that occur in trees on a talk and hands-on walk with silviculturist John Holmes, and how assessing the health of the forest helps determine thinning treatments for forest restoration.

Dogtown Lake Campground

Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – “Being a Tree Doctor” (see above)

Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. – “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Discover the geologic forces that created the landscape of the Kaibab. Have fun making and recording an earthquake!

White Horse Lake Campground

Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Discover the geologic forces that created the landscape of the Kaibab.

Programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information about the programs are available at (928) 637-5312 or www.publiclands.org.

More information on Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook a Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.