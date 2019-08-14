Kaibab National Forest campground programs Aug. 16-17

Kaibab Lake Campground
Friday, Aug. 16, 7 p.m. – “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Discover the geologic forces that created the landscape of the Kaibab. Have fun making and recording an earthquake!
Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m. – “Being a Tree Doctor” Learn about various damage and diseases that occur in trees on a talk and hands-on walk with silviculturist John Holmes, and how assessing the health of the forest helps determine thinning treatments for forest restoration.
Dogtown Lake Campground
Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – “Being a Tree Doctor” (see above)
Saturday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. – “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Discover the geologic forces that created the landscape of the Kaibab. Have fun making and recording an earthquake!
White Horse Lake Campground
Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. – “Shake, Rattle and Roll” Discover the geologic forces that created the landscape of the Kaibab.
Programs meet in the campground amphitheaters. Programs presented by Public Lands Interpretive Assn/Southwest Recreation in partnership with Kaibab National Forest. More information about the programs are available at (928) 637-5312 or www.publiclands.org.
More information on Kaibab National Forest is available at www.fs.usda.gov/kaibab and Facebook a Twitter pages at @KaibabNF.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.