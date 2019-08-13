Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from August 5-11 —

• Officers responded to an alarm on Route 66, business secure;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers responded to fireworks on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers arrested a female for driving suspended, criminal nuisance, resisting arrest on Route 66; after traffic stop female fled on foot but was apprehended by officers and fought with officers;

• Officers arrested a male for driving suspended on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Edison Avenue;

• Officers conducted welfare check on Fulton Avenue;

• Officers took report of cement truck illegally dumping cement on Hereford;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Pine;

• Officers took delayed report of theft of U Haul trailer from Car Quest;

• Officers responded to domestic on Grand Canyon Boulevard, male arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers took in found property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers arrested a male after traffic stop on Grand Canyon Boulevard for possession of marijuana, driving suspended and false info to police;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity on Airport;

• Officers worked school zone enforcement grant funded and gave out 17 warnings and 3 citations;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, male arrested for disorderly conduct and threats;

• Officers responded to parking issue on Route 66;

• Officers responded to attempted suicide on Grant, subject transported to FMC by Lifeline;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Sherman, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers took report of lost property on Seventh Street;

• Officers took report of altercation that occurred on school grounds, handled by SRO and school;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Rodeo;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers took report of lost property on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers took private property accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Edison, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers removed camper from zip line area;

• Officers took dog bite on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Circle K, subject fled upon officer arrival;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers dealt with mental health issue on Route 66;

• Officers took report of theft on Airport;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Homestead Avenue;

• Officers responded to shoplift on Route 66, two juvenile arrested;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Sheridan;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Hancock;

• Officers took in found property Route 66;

• Officers conducted welfare check Fifth Street;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Love’s, two truck drivers in verbal argument separated;

• Officers responded to subject yelling and causing issues on Third Street and Route 66, subject arrested for obstructing and resisting arrest;

• Officers responded to local hotel to recover marijuana found in room;

• Officers responded to trespass on Rodeo Road;

• Officers responded to gun shots on Eagle Creek, nothing found;

• Officers responded to dog in car at Zip Line, windows down dog was fine;

• Officers responded to male shooting at Kaibab Lake, juvenile shooting air soft guns;

• Officers responded to noise complaint on Homestead, home owner warned;

• Officers arrested a male for drinking underage on Grant, cited and released;

• Officers responded to disturbance at Dairy Queen, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to two dogs fighting on Route 66, one subject left no injuries to dogs;

• Officers responded to disturbance on Rodeo, male sent to FMC with mental health issues, female arrested for felony warrant and possession of meth and

Officers issued 15 citations and gave out 68 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.