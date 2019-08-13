WEMS students get a lesson in forensics

Kristen Dick, a forensic scientist at Arizona Department of Public Safety in Flagstaff was a guest teacher in Mrs. Mitkowski’s social studies classes last week at Williams Elementary-Middle School. Dick talked to every class about the skills she uses in her job and what kind of education is needed to pursue a career in forensics. She then helped the students break the codes to clues in an escape room activity. WEMS students soared, impressing their guest with thoughtful questions.
