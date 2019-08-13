Out of the past: Williams High School Thespians, 1966

Members of the Williams High School Thespians, 1966. The team included Marvin Mason, Thomas Glassburn, Charles Bassett, Mr. Broughton, Lyle Solberg, Ted Thompson, John Carrillo, Russell Davis, Jesse Klein, Dayle Henson and Erick Zeiger.
Members of the Williams High School Thespians, 1966. The team included Marvin Mason, Thomas Glassburn, Charles Bassett, Mr. Broughton, Lyle Solberg, Ted Thompson, John Carrillo, Russell Davis, Jesse Klein, Dayle Henson and Erick Zeiger.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.