Orphaned deer fawn finds home at Bearizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A deer fawn whose mother was hit by a car in Safford has found a home in a wildlife park.
Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said Friday the 3-week-old fawn has been placed at the 160-acre Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams.
According to the agency, the white-tailed fawn became dependent on people and couldn’t be released back into the wild.
Game and Fish education branch chief Kellie Tharp says there has been a rise in calls from people who have removed fawns they thought were orphaned.
Tharp says wild animals are rarely abandoned, and it’s best to leave them alone.
Anyone concerned about a sick or injured animal can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or their nearest Game and Fish office.
