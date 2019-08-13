Orphaned deer fawn finds home at Bearizona

Bearizona Wildlife Park adopted a three-week-old fawn recently orphaned after its mother was hit by a car. (Photo/AZGFD)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: August 13, 2019 3:19 p.m.

    • PHOENIX (AP) — A deer fawn whose mother was hit by a car in Safford has found a home in a wildlife park.

    Arizona Game and Fish Department officials said Friday the 3-week-old fawn has been placed at the 160-acre Bearizona Wildlife Park in Williams.

    According to the agency, the white-tailed fawn became dependent on people and couldn’t be released back into the wild.

    Game and Fish education branch chief Kellie Tharp says there has been a rise in calls from people who have removed fawns they thought were orphaned.

    Tharp says wild animals are rarely abandoned, and it’s best to leave them alone.

    Anyone concerned about a sick or injured animal can contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator or their nearest Game and Fish office.

