Letter to the Editor: Kiwanis Club donates $2,000 to WUSD

The teachers of our local school districts were surprised by a donation from the Kiwanis Club of Williams of nearly $2,000 to help them purchase classroom supplies.

The Kiwanis Club knows teachers would have to reach down deep into their own pockets to buy supplies that help them give their students a better education. All schools in the area were given some help which included WEMS, Williams High School, Heritage, and Maine Consolidated. Students from Ash Fork schools have also received help.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Williams work very hard all year long to raise the funds needed to meet the needs of the children of our community. Annually the club honors high school graduates with the opportunity to apply for scholarships to help them obtain an education from a college or vocational school of their choice. Other types of funding are considered throughout the year for deserving youngsters. Requests are taken on an individual basis and many students receive financial help that may determine if they get to participate in opportunities offered to them. Many youth groups receive help from the club including The Fishing and Hunting Club, 4-H and Young Life among others.

Many of the activities that help us raise funds include the summer swap meet, an annual arts and crafts fair, cooking for the summer rodeos and the holiday dinner.

We honor the “Students of the Month” from each school at our luncheon meetings. We hold an annual winter coat and blanket drive to collect coats and blankets that are distributed by the Food Pantry. We work at city-wide cleanup days, and many other activities.

Our club is 20 members strong and we are always looking for anyone that is looking for an opportunity to be a part of what we do for the children of our community. We meet on Wednesday at noon during the summer and 12:45 p.m. during the school year. If interested please contact one of our member or come to one of our meetings.

Bud Parenteau Williams Kiwanis