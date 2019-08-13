Letter to the Editor: Grand Canyon Renaissance architect coming to Williams

Hello, Williams,
Our friends and supporters, John and Louise Pela, have sold their home in the Phoenix area and are moving to their home in Williams. Now that they have moved here more permanently, we look forward to meeting with John and have scheduled meetings this week.
We will be asking for a scope of work document of the services he will provide for our project. He is our first choice and preferred architect for the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience and we are are crafting an agreement to secure his services.
John has already provided excellent renderings of the castle and castle yeard we are expecting to build. He has an excellent team of professionals, expertise and experience with contractors. We look forward to working with him now and in the future creating the park.
We welcome he and his wife back to Williams and will keep you informed.
Inch by inch, step by step, the Grand Canyon Renaissance Experience and the Castle at Rock Forest conference and event center moves forward.
Mark Worden Managing Director
