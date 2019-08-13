Kaibab Forest manages Boulin Fire for resource benefit

Kaibab National Forest is managing the Boulin Fire, a lightning caused fire 9 miles north of Interstate 40 off of Spring Valley Road.

Discovered August 6, the fire is located near the junction of forest roads 141 and 713 and being managed for resource benefit.

Managers plan to use multiple strategies that will ultimately contain the fire within a defined planning area of approximately 4,200 acres. Fire will be allowed to move towards designated roads that serve as safe and effective control features. Fire activity may fluctuate periodically as daily weather conditions influence fire behavior and spread.

On August 12, crews prepared a section of the Historic Beale Wagon Trail (Forest road 713) along the northeast portion of the planning area for a black line operation to secure the fire at the containment edge.

Management ignitions are scheduled to occur August 13 that will include a helicopter for aerial ignition of steeper terrain, while ground crews secure control lines near private residences.

Today's operations will be focused around the protection of residences and private property adjacent to this fire.

Residents can expect smoke impacts tonight but relief quickly in the morning.