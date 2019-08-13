Eikenberry expands veterans services, reaches out to Coconino Community College

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. —Eric Eikenberry uses his experience in higher education and the military to assist Arizona Army National Guard soldiers at Camp Navajo with employment, education and financial counseling.

Eikenberry works for Citizen Soldier for Life (CSFL), a program that prepares and connects service members with financial and employment services in an effort to enhance readiness and boost resilience, according to their program information. Citizen Soldier for Life is run in all 50 states, with four locations in Arizona, including here at Camp Navajo.

“One of the best things about CSFL is that not only do I help soldiers and their families, but I’m actually encouraged to help any and all veterans and their families,” Eikenberry said.

Therefore, he wants to extend his services, for free, to veterans at Coconino Community College. Beginning this fall, Eikenberry will be helping student veterans and their family members on a regular basis at the Veterans Center on CCC’s Lone Tree campus.

“I’m doing it anyway, so why not?” Eikenberry said, smiling. “I can help any vet get what they need.”

Classes, which he tends to deliver with large doses of humor, will be about 50 minutes and will cover topics such as: cover letters and resumes, job interviews, job searches and financial literacy.

He will also offer assistance on helping veterans find jobs, give referrals to other agencies when needed, and connect veterans to the many government benefits available.

“It’s amazing how many veterans don’t know about what’s available to them,” Eikenberry said.

Eikenberry said that he is available to all veterans and their family members who come in for assistance. He added that he will even offer suggestions on resumes and cover letters to help get them right for the job search.

Charli Hausam, Financial Aid and Veteran Advisor at CCC, said that last year, there were 186 veterans enrolled at CCC. CCC has between 85 and 120 veterans enrolled who may be in need of Eikenberry’s services.

CCC veterans who are transitioning to Northern Arizona University are also able to schedule appointments with Eikenberry.

More information or to sign up for Eikenberry’s services, visit the Veterans Center on the CCC Lone Tree campus, 2800 S. Lone Tree Road. More information about Veteran Services at Coconino Community College is available at https://www.coconino.edu/veteran-services, or email ccc.vets@coconino.edu or at (928) 226-4223.

Information provided by Coconino Community College.