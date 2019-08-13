A days work: Ponderosa Fire responds to I-40 RV fire

Ponderosa Fire Department responds to a fully engulfed RV fire July 21. The fire blocked the westbound I-40 on ramp in Bellemont until crews were able to extinguish the blaze and the RV was removed. (Photo/Ponderosa Fire Department)
