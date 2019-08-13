Access to Mormon Lake through south entrance only starting Aug. 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The north entrance of Mormon Lake Road is scheduled to be closed for several weeks starting Aug. 5

The closure will help crews expedite completion of the Mormon Lake Road Reconstruction Project. During this period, motorists will need to access Mormon Lake through the south entrance.

Located just off Lake Mary Road (near the scenic overlook) and about 30 miles southeast of Flagstaff, the north entrance of Mormon Lake Road is expected to be closed until mid-September. However, this schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.

The closure is necessary so that crews can complete paving operations before temperatures decline significantly during the late summer and early fall. It will also allow crews to complete shoulder work and hydroseeding operations along the construction corridor.

The project’s contractor is deploying electronic message boards at both the north and south entrances of Mormon Lake Road to alert residents of this upcoming closure. Motorists are asked to expect delays when traveling.

For more information about the Mormon Lake Road Reconstruction Project please visit www.coconino.az.gov/MormonLakeRoadProject.