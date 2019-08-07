Williams 911 report

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) from July 31- August 5 —

• Officers took in found property on Clover Hill;

• Officers investigated non injury accident at Love’s Travel Stop;

• Officers responded to subjects who walked out of restaurant without paying, foreign tourist returned and paid;

• Officers arrested a male for extreme DUI on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to RV parked near Safeway that was sticking out and blocking traffic, driver moved vehicle;

• Officers responded to small juvenile riding big wheel on street on Ninth Street;

• Officers responded to woman who fell on Route 66, declined medical;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to neighbor dispute on Grant Avenue;

• Officers responded to domestic on Sheridan Avenue, verbal only parties separated;

• Officers responded to suspicious person on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers conducted civil stand by on Sheridan Avenue;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers took repot of harassment on Route 66;

• Officers and Williams Volunteer Fire Department assisted CCSO with missing subject from Camp Civitan, subject found;

• Officers responded to suspicious vehicle on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to trespass on BNSF tracks, foreign tourist warned;

• Officers responded to an alarm on Seventh Street;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Circle K;

• Officers responded to suspicious activity at KFC;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at local hotel;

• Officers arrested a male for DUI on Seventh Street and Railroad Avenue;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Stockmen’s;

• Officers responded to trespass at local restaurant, subject left;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Route 66;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at KOA;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up near Camp Civitan;

• Officers responded to possible scam on Wells Fargo;

• Officers and Williams Fire Department assisted DPS with truck fire on I-40;

• Officers assisted Lifeline at Safeway;

• Officers responded to trespass on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on First Street;

• Officers took dog bite report on Seventh Street;

• Officers responded to verbal argument on Grand Canyon Boulevard, subjects separated;

• Officers assisted Lifeline on Third Street and Route 66;

• Officers assisted DCS on Rodgers;

• Officers arrested two juvenile females for possession of marijuana on Route 66;

• Officers took delayed report of theft from Safeway;

• Officers responded to possible DUI with kids in car on Route 66, car not found;

• Officers responded to possible child abuse on Route 66, no abuse discipline;

• Officers took report of possible fraud on Route 66;

• Officers responded to dog left in car at Safeway for two hours, dog in no danger;

• Officers responded to 911 hang up on Route 66;

• Officers took threats report on Grand Canyon Boulevard;

• Officers responded to noise complaint at local hotel;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local hotel, subject gone upon arrival;

• Officers investigated non injury accident on Second Street and Route 66;

• Officers responded to disturbance at local tavern, male arrested for trespass after refusing to leave;

• Officers arrested a female for criminal speed on Route 66, cited and released and

Officers issued 10 citations and gave out 37 warnings.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the WPD at (928) 635-4461; Anonymous tips can be left at any time at (928) 635-5992; Those who want to report a crime while remaining anonymous can also call Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or (877) 29-CRIME; Silent Witness offers rewards of as much as $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.