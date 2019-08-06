Obituary: Teodoro (Ted) R. Tanori

Teodoro (Ted) R. Tanori, 80, passed away July 22, 2019, peaceful in his home.

He was the husband of Lydia Tanori. They shared 49 years of marriage together.

He was born Dec. 6, 1938 in Oputo, Sonora, Mexico. He was the son of Manuel and Ramona Tanori.

Ted enjoyed working hard every day of his life. There were plenty of duties to be performed on the ranch he owned and when he wasn’t there, you could find him out in the yard cleaning up or tending to the numerous gardens he grew over his lifetime. He will also be remembered for being an amazing dancer. When Lydia and Ted hit the dance floor, everyone would watch. He will be greatly missed by his family and the numerous friends that knew him over the years.

He is survived by his wife Lydia Tanori, son Ted Tanori Jr. (Elizabeth Tanori), stepsons Clarence Corral, (Janet Hedlund), Gabby Corral, (Rabecca Corral) and stepdaughter Martha Wiese, (Clay Wiese). Grandkids Aaron Corral, Eddie Aguilar, Lawrence Aguilar, Kohl Wiese, Lacy Colson, Bailey Corral, Justeen Steigerwald, Rainey Corral, Shaunni Tanori, Michael Tanori, Faythe Tanori, Xaiden Tanori.

Great grandkids Mackenzie, Andres, Jacob, Rylan, Gunner, Christian, Lucy, Frankie, Vinnie, Daizee, Olivia, Sophia, Angel and Eliseo.

He is preceded in death by his stepson Andy Corral (Laura Corral).

A gathering of life will be held August 17 at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Cordova Post 13, 425 W. Grant Avenue in Williams.